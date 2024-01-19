Henry scores 18 in UC Irvine’s 76-65 victory over UC San Diego

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Henry scored 18 points as UC Irvine beat UC San Diego 76-65 on Thursday night.…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Henry scored 18 points as UC Irvine beat UC San Diego 76-65 on Thursday night.

Henry was 7 of 12 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Anteaters (13-5, 6-0 Big West Conference). Justin Hohn scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Devin Tillis shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and three steals. The Anteaters picked up their sixth straight win.

Francis Nwaokorie finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tritons (11-7, 5-1). Tyler McGhie added 12 points for UCSD. Hayden Gray also had 11 points and six rebounds. The loss snapped the Tritons’ five-game winning streak.

