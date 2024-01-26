Henry leads Texas Southern against Alabama A&M after 20-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-15, 2-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-12, 3-3 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-15, 2-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-12, 3-3 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after PJ Henry scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 73-64 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 at home. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M has a 1-9 record against opponents above .500.

Texas Southern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

The Tigers and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Dailin Smith is averaging 14.9 points for the Bulldogs. Jayland Randall is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

