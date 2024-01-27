Henry leads Texas Southern against Alabama A&M after 20-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-15, 2-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-12, 3-3 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-15, 2-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (5-12, 3-3 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after PJ Henry scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 73-64 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 at home. Texas Southern averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in conference games. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Dailin Smith averaging 6.8.

Texas Southern’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 69.1 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 72.8 Texas Southern allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Smith is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayland Randall is averaging 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

