Henderson scores 20 as Niagara knocks off Fairfield 96-72

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ahmad Henderson II’s 20 points helped Niagara defeat Fairfield 96-72 on Friday night.

Henderson was 7 of 11 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Purple Eagles (7-8, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Luke Bumbalough was 5 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists.

Caleb Fields led the Stags (9-7, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Louis Bleechmore added 17 points for Fairfield. Peyton Smith also had 12 points. The loss broke the Stags’ eight-game winning streak.

Both teams next play Sunday. Niagara hosts Siena and Fairfield goes on the road to play Canisius.

