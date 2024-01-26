Henderson leads Niagara against Marist after 23-point outing

Marist Red Foxes (9-7, 4-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-9, 5-3 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (9-7, 4-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-9, 5-3 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Eagles -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the Marist Red Foxes after Ahmad Henderson II scored 23 points in Niagara’s 82-71 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Purple Eagles are 3-5 on their home court. Niagara has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes are 4-3 in MAAC play. Marist ranks sixth in the MAAC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Niagara scores 76.4 points, 14.5 more per game than the 61.9 Marist gives up. Marist averages 64.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 75.1 Niagara gives up to opponents.

The Purple Eagles and Red Foxes square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Bumbalough averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Henderson is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Max Allen is averaging 12.4 points for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.