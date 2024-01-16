Heise leads Northern Iowa against Belmont after 24-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 3-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (11-6, 4-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 3-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (11-6, 4-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays the Belmont Bruins after Nate Heise scored 24 points in Northern Iowa’s 70-60 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins are 7-0 in home games. Belmont is sixth in the MVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Ja’Kobi Gillespie averaging 4.1.

The Panthers are 3-3 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is ninth in the MVC allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Belmont scores 78.5 points, 6.9 more per game than the 71.6 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Dia is averaging 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Bowen Born is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Panthers. Heise is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.