Heady, Dyson spark Bethune-Cookman to 83-81 OT victory over Southern

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jakobi Heady and Dhashon Dyson scored 19 points apiece and Heady scored the final five…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jakobi Heady and Dhashon Dyson scored 19 points apiece and Heady scored the final five points in overtime to rally Bethune-Cookman to an 83-81 victory over Southern on Monday night.

Heady hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and added two free throws with seven seconds left, adding five rebounds for the Wildcats (7-9, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Reggie Ward Jr. had 15 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Dyson hit a jumper with three seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime tied at 71.

The Jaguars (9-8, 3-1) were led in scoring by Tai’Reon Joseph, who finished with 31 points and two steals. Brandon Davis added 20 points and two steals. Tidjiane Dioumassi also had 12 points, six assists and two steals. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Jaguars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.