Heady, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to host Lamar and the Florida A&M Rattlers

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keith Lamar and the Florida A&M Rattlers visit Jakobi Heady and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman allows 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Rattlers are 1-6 on the road. Florida A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Speer averaging 6.0.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 65.1 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 74.1 Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents.

The Wildcats and Rattlers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dhashon Dyson is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 steals. Heady is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Lamar is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rattlers. Hantz Louis-Jeune is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

