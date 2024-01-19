Head and Lipscomb host North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (7-11, 1-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-8, 2-2 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (7-11, 1-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-8, 2-2 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the North Alabama Lions after Cody Head scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 96-86 loss to the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Bisons have gone 6-1 at home. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 81.0 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Lions are 1-3 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

Lipscomb scores 81.0 points, 5.8 more per game than the 75.2 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 76.2 points per game, 1.4 more than the 74.8 Lipscomb gives up to opponents.

The Bisons and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrin Boyd is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Jacari Lane is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

