Hayman scores 24 as Stephen F. Austin beats Southern Utah 84-82

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Kyle Hayman had 24 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 84-82 win over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

AJ Cajuste made a layup to cap the scoring with four seconds left. Braden Housley missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Hayman shot 9 for 12, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Lumberjacks (11-6, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference). Sadaidriene Hall scored 16 points, going 6 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Cajuste finished with seven points.

The Thunderbirds (5-11, 0-5) were led in scoring by Dominique Ford, who finished with 20 points. Zion Young added 14 points for Southern Utah. Parsa Fallah also recorded 13 points and four assists. Housley was 2 of 7 from long range and finished with 10 points.

