Hayman leads SFA against Utah Tech after 20-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (10-5, 3-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-9, 2-2 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -6; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Kyle Hayman scored 20 points in SFA’s 92-73 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers are 2-3 on their home court. Utah Tech is ninth in the WAC scoring 69.7 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The ‘Jacks are 3-1 in conference play. SFA scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SFA gives up. SFA averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Utah Tech gives up.

The Trailblazers and ‘Jacks square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Christensen is averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Trailblazers.

Latrell Jossell is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 9.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

