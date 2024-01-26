Hayes leads San Diego against Pepperdine

San Diego Toreros (11-10, 1-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-13, 2-5 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (11-10, 1-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-13, 2-5 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on the Pepperdine Waves after PJ Hayes scored 33 points in San Diego’s 85-81 victory against the Portland Pilots.

The Waves are 8-5 on their home court. Pepperdine gives up 73.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Toreros are 1-5 against WCC opponents. San Diego gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Pepperdine is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.2% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Ajayi is scoring 17.4 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Wayne McKinney III is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Toreros. Hayes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.