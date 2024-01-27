Hayes leads San Diego against Pepperdine after 33-point game

San Diego Toreros (11-10, 1-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-13, 2-5 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (11-10, 1-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-13, 2-5 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces the Pepperdine Waves after PJ Hayes scored 33 points in San Diego’s 85-81 win against the Portland Pilots.

The Waves are 8-5 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.2 rebounds. Michael Ajayi leads the Waves with 9.4 boards.

The Toreros are 1-5 in WCC play. San Diego is sixth in the WCC scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Pepperdine averages 72.0 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 76.7 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is averaging 17.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Waves. Jevon Porter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Wayne McKinney III is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Toreros. Hayes is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.