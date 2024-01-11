Hawkins scores 20, Florida International defeats New Mexico State 77-67

MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 points as Florida International beat New Mexico State 77-67 on Thursday night. Hawkins…

Hawkins was 6 of 8 shooting, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (6-11, 1-1 Conference USA). Dashon Gittens finished 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 11 for 12 from the line to add 17 points. Arturo Dean shot 3 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.

Femi Odukale led the way for the Aggies (7-10, 1-1) with 16 points and six rebounds. New Mexico State also got 14 points from Tanahj Pettway. In addition, Brandon Suggs finished with nine points.

Florida International took the lead with 17:18 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-30 at halftime, with Hawkins racking up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

