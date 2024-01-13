Hawkins, Gittens lead Florida International past UTEP 72-68

MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 points and Dashon Gittens sealed the victory with a layup with 29 seconds…

MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 points and Dashon Gittens sealed the victory with a layup with 29 seconds left as Florida International took down UTEP 72-68 on Saturday night.

Hawkins shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (7-11, 2-1 Conference USA). Gittens added 19 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line, and they also had four steals. Mohamed Sanogo was 5-of-7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Miners (9-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Tae Hardy, who finished with 15 points and three steals. UTEP also got 14 points and two steals from Trey Horton. David Terrell Jr. also put up 10 points and four steals.

Sanogo scored eight points in the first half and Florida International went into the break trailing 36-28. Gittens scored 16 points in the second half for Florida International, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

