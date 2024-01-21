Hawkins and No. 14 Illinois host Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -12; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Illinois faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Coleman Hawkins scored 21 points in Illinois’ 88-73 win against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Fighting Illini are 9-2 in home games. Illinois is 11-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 2-4 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers leads the Big Ten with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 3.0.

Illinois scores 82.1 points, 16.7 more per game than the 65.4 Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 68.6 points per game, 0.8 more than the 67.8 Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Guerrier is averaging 11.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Hawkins is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Aundre Hyatt is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Mawot Mag is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 40.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

