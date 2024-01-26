Hawkins and No. 10 Illinois host Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Illinois hosts the Indiana Hoosiers after Coleman Hawkins scored 22 points in Illinois’ 96-91 overtime loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Fighting Illini are 10-2 on their home court. Illinois is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Hoosiers are 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 15.1 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 3.9.

Illinois makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Indiana averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Hoosiers meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 15.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Fighting Illini. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Malik Reneau is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 41.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

