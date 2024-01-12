Hawkins and Florida International host UTEP

UTEP Miners (9-7, 0-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (6-11, 1-1 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

UTEP Miners (9-7, 0-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (6-11, 1-1 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays the UTEP Miners after Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 points in Florida International’s 77-67 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 in home games. Florida International is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Miners are 0-1 against conference opponents. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Kevin Kalu averaging 5.6.

Florida International is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 43.6% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 75.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 76.0 Florida International gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.8 steals for the Panthers. Hawkins is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Tae Hardy is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Miners. Zid Powell is averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.