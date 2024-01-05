Hawaii visits CSU Northridge following Bostick’s 21-point showing

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (11-3, 2-0 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Dionte Bostick scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 84-68 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Matadors are 5-1 on their home court. CSU Northridge leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 43.8 boards. Keonte Jones leads the Matadors with 7.3 rebounds.

The Rainbow Warriors are 1-1 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin McKoy averaging 5.1.

CSU Northridge averages 80.6 points, 14.4 more per game than the 66.2 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii averages 73.5 points per game, 3.8 more than the 69.7 CSU Northridge allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bostick averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is shooting 53.6% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

JoVon McClanahan is averaging 9.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.