Hawaii hosts UCSB following Munoz’s 21-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (11-7, 4-4 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-9, 2-5 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST FANDUEL…

UCSB Gauchos (11-7, 4-4 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-9, 2-5 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays the UCSB Gauchos after Juan Munoz scored 21 points in Hawaii’s 67-61 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-5 in home games. Hawaii has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Gauchos are 4-4 against Big West opponents. UCSB scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Hawaii is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB scores 12.1 more points per game (78.7) than Hawaii allows to opponents (66.6).

The Rainbow Warriors and Gauchos meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 19.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Gauchos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.