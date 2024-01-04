Hawaii faces CSU Bakersfield on 3-game slide

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -5.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii comes into the matchup against CSU Bakersfield as losers of three in a row.

The Roadrunners are 4-1 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Rainbow Warriors play their first true road game after going 8-5 to start the season. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Bernardo da Silva averaging 7.0.

CSU Bakersfield scores 69.6 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 66.2 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 73.2 points per game, 2.5 more than the 70.7 CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Rainbow Warriors match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is averaging 17.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Noel Coleman is averaging 14.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors. da Silva is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

