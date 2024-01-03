Hastings, Robert Morris Colonials to host Counter and the IUPUI Jaguars

IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Markeese Hastings and the Robert Morris Colonials host Jlynn Counter and the IUPUI Jaguars in Horizon League action Thursday.

The Colonials are 3-4 in home games. Robert Morris is eighth in the Horizon League with 12.0 assists per game led by Josh Corbin averaging 2.9.

The Jaguars are 1-3 against Horizon League opponents. IUPUI has a 3-5 record against opponents above .500.

Robert Morris’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game IUPUI gives up. IUPUI averages 67.9 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 74.0 Robert Morris allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hastings is averaging 15 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Colonials. Corbin is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

Counter is averaging 15.4 points for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

