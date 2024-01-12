Hastings hits 3-pointer at the buzzer as Robert Morris beats Purdue Fort Wayne 91-88 in OT

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jackson Last threw an in-bounds pass the length of the court that was tipped and…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jackson Last threw an in-bounds pass the length of the court that was tipped and Markeese Hastings snared the ball and hit a 3-pointer as overtime expired to give Robert Morris a 91-88 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday night.

Josh Corbin hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to force the extra period, then tied the game with :57 left in overtime with a pair of free throws to make it 88-88. Quinton Morton-Robertson missed a 3-pointer with :45 left and turned the ball over with two seconds left.

Corbin scored 28 points and added six assists for the Colonials (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League). Last added 17 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line, and they also had five assists. Justice Williams was 6 of 12 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Morton-Robertson led the Mastodons (13-5, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Jalen Jackson added 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Purdue Fort Wayne. In addition, Rasheed Bello had 14 points, six assists and three steals.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Robert Morris hosts Detroit Mercy and Purdue Fort Wayne plays IUPUI at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.