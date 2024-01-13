Harvey scores 19 as Tennessee Tech takes down Southeast Missouri State 70-59

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jayvis Harvey had 19 points in Tennessee Tech’s 70-59 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday…

Harvey added three steals for the Golden Eagles (7-11, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Daniel Egbuniwe scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Diante Wood and Josiah Davis added 13 points apiece.

The Redhawks (6-12, 1-4) were led by Josh Earley, who recorded 20 points. Rob Martin added 12 points for Southeast Missouri State. TJ Biel also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

