Harvey and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles take on conference foe Eastern Illinois

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-12, 2-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-10, 3-3 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-12, 2-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-10, 3-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Eastern Illinois in OVC action Thursday.

The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Eastern Illinois ranks third in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-4 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 69.6 points per game, 2.3 more than the 67.3 Eastern Illinois allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiger Booker is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Jayvis Harvey is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Early is averaging 11.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.