Harvey and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles host conference foe Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-11, 1-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-3 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Southeast Missouri State in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Golden Eagles are 4-4 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Redhawks are 1-3 in conference matchups. Southeast Missouri State is fifth in the OVC with 13.1 assists per game led by Rob Martin averaging 3.2.

Tennessee Tech averages 70.5 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 74.9 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Tennessee Tech has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

The Golden Eagles and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Golden Eagles. David Early is averaging 15.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Adam Larson is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 9.8 points. Martin is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

