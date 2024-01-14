Harvard hosts Lilly and Brown

Brown Bears (4-12, 0-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League) Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brown Bears (4-12, 0-1 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (9-5, 0-1 Ivy League)

Boston; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Harvard Crimson after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points in Brown’s 80-70 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Crimson are 6-1 on their home court. Harvard averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bears are 0-1 in Ivy League play. Brown ranks seventh in the Ivy League shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Harvard’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Brown allows. Brown has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 42.0% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

The Crimson and Bears meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is shooting 45.8% and averaging 19.0 points for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Lilly is scoring 19.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bears. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 12.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.