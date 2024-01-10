Live Radio
Harrison’s 19 lead Winthrop past Presbyterian 81-71

The Associated Press

January 10, 2024, 10:23 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Kasen Harrison had 19 points in Winthrop’s 81-71 victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday night.

Harrison was 6 of 8 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Eagles (12-6, 3-0 Big South Conference). Kelton Talford scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Chase Claxton was 3 of 3 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Blue Hose (9-9, 1-2) were led by Samage Teel, who recorded 13 points and four assists. Marquis Barnett added 12 points for Presbyterian. Crosby James also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

