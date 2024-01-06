Harrison, Winthrop Eagles square off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans

Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kasen Harrison and the Winthrop Eagles visit Trae Broadnax and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in Big South action Saturday.

The Spartans have gone 3-2 in home games. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South with 13.9 assists per game led by Broadnax averaging 3.7.

The Eagles are 1-0 in Big South play. Winthrop scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop scores 6.0 more points per game (78.3) than South Carolina Upstate gives up to opponents (72.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 10.9 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Harrison is averaging 10.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.