Harrison and Grand Canyon host Southern Utah

Grand Canyon Antelopes (12-1, 2-0 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-8, 0-2 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -10; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Rayshon Harrison scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 73-70 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Thunderbirds are 4-1 on their home court. Southern Utah is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Antelopes are 2-0 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon averages 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Southern Utah makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Grand Canyon has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 49.7% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ford is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Thunderbirds. Braden Housley is averaging 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

Tyon Grant-Foster is scoring 20.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

