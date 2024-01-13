Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Harris scores 20, Howard…

Harris scores 20, Howard knocks off Maryland-Eastern Shore 72-61

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 7:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris had 20 points in Howard’s 72-61 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night.

Harris added seven rebounds for the Bison (7-11, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marcus Dockery scored 17 points and Seth Towns added 12.

Troy Hupstead led the way for the Hawks (4-11, 1-2) with 19 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up