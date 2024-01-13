Harris scores 20, Howard knocks off Maryland-Eastern Shore 72-61

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris had 20 points in Howard’s 72-61 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night. Harris added…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris had 20 points in Howard’s 72-61 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night.

Harris added seven rebounds for the Bison (7-11, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marcus Dockery scored 17 points and Seth Towns added 12.

Troy Hupstead led the way for the Hawks (4-11, 1-2) with 19 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.