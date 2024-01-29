Live Radio
Harris scores 18, leads Howard to 81-66 victory over Coppin State

The Associated Press

January 29, 2024, 10:58 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryce Harris had 18 points in Howard’s 81-66 victory against Coppin State on Monday night.

Harris added 15 rebounds for the Bison (9-13, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marcus Dockery hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Seth Towns hit twice from beyond the arc, scoring 14.

Ryan Archey led the way for the Eagles (2-17, 1-4) with 20 points and two steals. Coppin State also got 12 points from Justin Winston, while Camaren Sparrow scored 11 with nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

