Harris leads North Carolina Central against Delaware State after 21-point outing

North Carolina Central Eagles (11-8, 3-1 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (10-10, 3-1 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits the Delaware State Hornets after Ja’Darius Harris scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 65-57 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hornets have gone 5-3 in home games. Delaware State has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 3-1 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central averages 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Delaware State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 75.5 points per game, 3.4 more than the 72.1 Delaware State gives up.

The Hornets and Eagles square off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martez Robinson is averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Harris is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

