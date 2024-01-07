Harris leads Howard against South Carolina State after 21-point game

Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Bryce Harris scored 21 points in Howard’s 73-54 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 at home. South Carolina State averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bison have gone 0-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

South Carolina State is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than South Carolina State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Bison match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Everett is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Seth Towns is averaging 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bison. Harris is averaging 14 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

