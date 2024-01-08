Harris leads Howard against South Carolina State after 21-point game

Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (5-11, 0-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Bryce Harris scored 21 points in Howard’s 73-54 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. South Carolina State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.6.

The Bison are 0-1 in conference play. Howard is seventh in the MEAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Harris averaging 2.4.

South Carolina State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 75.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 82.6 South Carolina State allows.

The Bulldogs and Bison meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Everett is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

Seth Towns is averaging 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 76.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.