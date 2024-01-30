Harris helps Boston College end 11-game skid against Syracuse with 80-75 victory

BOSTON (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. came off the bench to score 19 points, taking over the game down the…

BOSTON (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. came off the bench to score 19 points, taking over the game down the stretch to help Boston College beat Syracuse 80-75 on Tuesday night, snapping an 11-game losing streak against the Orange.

Harris sank 7 of 11 shots with five 3-pointers for the Eagles (13-8, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Harris scored 11 straight points for Boston College after the Orange (14-7, 5-5) pulled within two points with 9:52 left to play. He hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 in the final 7:55.

Devin McGlockton and Jaeden Zackery both scored 15 for Boston College. Quinten Post totaled nine points and 12 rebounds.

Judah Mintz and JJ Starling scored 18 apiece to lead Syracuse. Starling hit four 3–pointers and Mintz had six assists. Maliq Brown finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Post had seven points and eight different players scored in a balanced attack that left Boston College leading 37-30 at halftime. A dunk by Mintz gave Syracuse a 20-11 lead with 8:50 remaining. Donald Hand Jr., Harris, Mason Madsen and Chas Kelly III all hit 3-pointers and the Eagles scored the final 14 points in a 26-10 run to close out the half.

Zackery sandwiched a jumper and a 3-pointer around a layup by Kelley and Boston College scored the first seven points of the second half to push its advantage to 44-30. Mintz’s layup ended the Eagles’ 21-0 run. Brown had 10 points in a 27-7 spurt and Syracuse pulled within 55-53 with just under 10 minutes left to play.

Harris made three 3-pointers and a layup in a personal 11-2 run and Boston College moved back in front 67-55 with 5:42 to go. Syracuse trailed by at least two possessions from there.

Syracuse, which leads the all-time series 58-27, beat Boston College 69-59 earlier this month. The Eagles beat the Orange for the first time since Feb. 28, 2018.

Syracuse stays on the road to play Wake Forest on Saturday. Boston College is off until they host Florida State on Feb. 6.

