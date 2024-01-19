Harris and Loyola Marymount host Pepperdine

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-10, 1-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-11, 2-3 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-10, 1-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-11, 2-3 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the Pepperdine Waves after Dominick Harris scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 90-74 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Waves have gone 8-4 at home. Pepperdine ranks eighth in the WCC with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 7.0.

The Lions have gone 1-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Pepperdine is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Pepperdine has given up to its opponents (48.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is scoring 17.6 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Will Johnston is averaging 10.3 points for the Lions. Harris is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.