Harris’ 20 help North Carolina Central defeat Norfolk State 60-58

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ja’Darius Harris had 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 60-58 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night.

Po’Boigh King made a 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining to give North Carolina Central a 59-54 lead.

Harris shot 7 for 16 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Eagles (10-7, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). King scored 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds and three steals. Fred Cleveland Jr. shot 3 for 17 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven assists.

The Eagles prolonged their winning streak to six games.

The Spartans (10-8, 1-1) were led in scoring by Jamarii Thomas, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Allen Betrand added 10 points for Norfolk State. Kuluel Mading also had nine points and nine rebounds.

