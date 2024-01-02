Hargrove, Saint Louis Billikens to host Norris and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-6) St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Braden Norris and…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-6)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Braden Norris and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers take on Terrence Hargrove Jr. and the Saint Louis Billikens in A-10 action.

The Billikens are 6-1 in home games. Saint Louis has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers are 0-2 in road games. Loyola Chicago averages 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Saint Louis makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Loyola Chicago averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Ramblers meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargrove is averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Des Watson is averaging 11.4 points for the Ramblers. Norris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

