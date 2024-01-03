Hargrove, Saint Louis Billikens to host Norris and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-6) St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -2;…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-6)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -2; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays Loyola Chicago in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Billikens are 6-1 on their home court. Saint Louis allows 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Ramblers are 0-2 on the road. Loyola Chicago is eighth in the A-10 with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Miles Rubin averaging 4.9.

Saint Louis averages 74.0 points, 7.3 more per game than the 66.7 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Ramblers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Jayden Dawson is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 8.6 points. Philip Alston is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.