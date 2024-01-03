Hargress leads UC Riverside against UC Davis after 26-point showing

UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (7-6, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays the UC Davis Aggies after Barrington Hargress scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 79-77 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders have gone 5-1 at home. UC Riverside is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.7 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 2-0 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is the best team in the Big West allowing only 66.2 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

UC Riverside averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than UC Riverside allows.

The Highlanders and Aggies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.6 points and five assists. Hargress is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Elijah Pepper is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 20.9 points and 1.5 steals. Ty Johnson is averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.