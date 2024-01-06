Hare has 19, Karlen 17 to power No. 19 Marquette women to 81-52 win over Xavier

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mackenzie Hare scored 19 points, Liza Karlen added 17 and No. 19 Marquette dominated the middle of…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mackenzie Hare scored 19 points, Liza Karlen added 17 and No. 19 Marquette dominated the middle of the game en route to an 81-52 win over Xavier on Saturday that gave Megan Duffy her 100th win as the Golden Eagles’ coach.

Karlen had nine in the second quarter when the Golden Eagles outscored the Musketeers 23-5 to lead 35-15 at halftime. Hare had nine in the third quarter when the lead ballooned to 62-30.

Jordan King and Skylar Forbes both had 10 for the Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-2 Big East Conference), who scored 28 points off of 28 turnovers and had a 10-point advantage from the foul line. King moved into Marquette’s top 10 in career scoring with 1,616 points.

Daniela Lopez had 13 points for Xavier (1-11, 0-3), which gave up 15 offensive rebounds that were turned into 22 points.

Hare opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer and Karlen followed with a layup and a three-point play for a 20-10 lead. Claire Kaifes hit a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that made it 33-13.

King capped a 10-0 run with a three-point play that made it 43-15 less than two minutes into the third quarter.

Marquette goes to Seton Hall on Tuesday.

