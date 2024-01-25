Harcum’s 23 help Appalachian State take down Georgia Southern 84-74

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Terence Harcum had 23 points in Appalachian State’s 84-74 win over Georgia Southern on Thursday night.…

Harcum was 7 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Mountaineers (16-4, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference). Tre’Von Spillers added 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and they also had nine rebounds and three blocks. Donovan Gregory shot 2 of 10 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (4-16, 4-4) were led in scoring by Tyren Moore, who finished with 28 points. Eugene Brown III added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Georgia Southern. In addition, Malik Tidwell had 10 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Appalachian State hosts James Madison and Georgia Southern travels to play Old Dominion.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

