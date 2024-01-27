Harcum and Appalachian State host James Madison

James Madison Dukes (18-2, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-4, 7-1 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 6…

James Madison Dukes (18-2, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-4, 7-1 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -2; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State faces the James Madison Dukes after Terence Harcum scored 23 points in Appalachian State’s 84-74 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Mountaineers are 9-0 on their home court. Appalachian State ranks seventh in college basketball with 42.6 rebounds led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 8.5.

The Dukes are 7-2 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Appalachian State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). James Madison averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Appalachian State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spillers is shooting 64.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Terrence Edwards is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Dukes. Julien Wooden is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

