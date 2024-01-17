Hampton visits Thomas and Hofstra

Hampton Pirates (4-13, 0-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (8-9, 1-3 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hampton Pirates (4-13, 0-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (8-9, 1-3 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on the Hampton Pirates after Tyler Thomas scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 69-68 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Pride are 4-2 in home games. Hofstra is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pirates are 0-5 in conference games. Hampton is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

Hofstra makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Hampton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Pirates meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Kyrese Mullen is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Pirates. Jerry Deng is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.