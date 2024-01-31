Hampton visits N.C. A&T, looks to end road skid

Hampton Pirates (4-17, 0-9 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-15, 4-4 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (4-17, 0-9 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-15, 4-4 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits N.C. A&T looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Aggies have gone 3-3 in home games. N.C. A&T is 5-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 0-9 against CAA opponents. Hampton is fourth in the CAA scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

N.C. A&T is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton’s 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has given up to its opponents (48.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is averaging 21.3 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Kyrese Mullen is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Jordan Nesbitt is averaging 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Pirates: 0-10, averaging 71.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

