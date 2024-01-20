Hampton visits Monmouth after Rice’s 27-point performance

Hampton Pirates (4-14, 0-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (9-9, 2-3 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (4-14, 0-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (9-9, 2-3 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -12; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Hampton Pirates after Xander Rice scored 27 points in Monmouth’s 78-74 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Hawks have gone 6-1 at home. Monmouth has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 0-6 against CAA opponents. Hampton averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Monmouth’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Hampton allows. Hampton averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Pirates face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Jack Collins is averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Tristan Maxwell is averaging 8.6 points for the Pirates. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.