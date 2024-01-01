Hampton visits Drexel following Moore’s 34-point game

Hampton Pirates (4-8) at Drexel Dragons (7-6) Philadelphia; Monday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -14.5; over/under is 140…

Hampton Pirates (4-8) at Drexel Dragons (7-6)

Philadelphia; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -14.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts the Hampton Pirates after Justin Moore scored 34 points in Drexel’s 104-86 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Dragons are 4-1 on their home court. Drexel is third in the CAA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 3.2.

The Pirates are 0-4 on the road. Hampton is third in the CAA scoring 80.4 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Drexel makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Hampton has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Pirates square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 12.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.