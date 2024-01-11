Hampton hosts Moss and William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-11, 0-3 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-11, 0-3 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits the Hampton Pirates after Trey Moss scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 77-55 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Pirates are 3-3 on their home court. Hampton has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tribe are 1-1 in conference games. William & Mary ranks seventh in the CAA with 13.3 assists per game led by Moss averaging 3.0.

Hampton is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.9% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Hampton allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrese Mullen is scoring 15.1 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Pirates. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Moss is averaging 14.1 points for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

