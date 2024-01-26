Hampton hosts Elon following Mullen’s 32-point game

Elon Phoenix (8-12, 1-6 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-16, 0-8 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton…

Elon Phoenix (8-12, 1-6 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-16, 0-8 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on the Elon Phoenix after Kyrese Mullen scored 32 points in Hampton’s 107-86 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Pirates are 3-6 in home games. Hampton has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Phoenix are 1-6 in conference matchups. Elon has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Hampton’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 76.8 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 79.7 Hampton allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Maxwell is averaging 8.1 points for the Pirates. Mullen is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Max Mackinnon is averaging 12.2 points for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 0-10, averaging 70.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.